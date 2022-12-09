Left Menu

UP to set up integrated court complexes in 10 districts to facilitate judicial process

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-12-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 12:05 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will set up integrated court complexes in 10 districts on a pilot project basis to facilitate the judicial process and ensure speedy justice, an official statement said.

District and subordinate courts, commercial courts, tribunals, fast track courts, and lok adalats will be a part of the complex, the statement released on Thursday said.

Due to the different nature of crimes, there is a system of courts attached to different laws. Both the judges and the litigants experience problems as a result of the courts being located in different parts of the same district, the statement said.

Additionally, there are issues with administrative and security procedures. In view of this, integrated court buildings can be useful, it added.

''Keeping in view the convenience of the common man, integrated court complexes have to be developed in 10 districts, including Mahoba, Hathras, Chandauli, Shamli, Amethi, Hapur, Auraiya, Sonbhadra, Sambhal and Chitrakoot as a pilot project to facilitate the judicial process,'' it said.

''A provision of Rs 400 crore has also been made for this special project through supplementary budget,'' the statement said, adding that in order to have good governance, justice must be served promptly.

A residential colony, parking lot, and food plaza would be for the judges, judicial officers, and employees in addition to the court buildings, advocate chambers, and an auditorium.

The design process should follow a simple, affordable, and accessible plan. The court building should be designed in such a way that the cost of maintenance is minimum. It is also important to take extra precaution to prevent the voices of one court from being heard by another, it said.

There should be continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras of the entire campus, including the courtrooms. Separate canteens should be made for judicial officers, advocates and respondents, the statement said.

Highlighting that India has a long history of democratic justice systems, a special corridor should be constructed on all court premises, where the common people can become familiar with these ancient specialties, the statement said.

The corridor should be used to effectively present the many articles of the Indian Constitution, as well as fundamental rights, and duties, it said.

Trees of Harishankar, Maulshri, Kadam, Sita, Ashok and Neem should be planted on the premises so that air pollution is reduced, it said.

