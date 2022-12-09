Left Menu

UN human rights chief 'determined' to follow up with China on Xinjiang concerns

I'm very determined to do so," he said, adding that "hope springs eternal." China, which denies the Xinjiang allegations, has previously indicated that it would close the door to cooperation with the U.N. human rights office after the report's release.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 15:20 IST
UN human rights chief 'determined' to follow up with China on Xinjiang concerns
Volker Turk Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said on Friday he was determined to engage with Beijing over the findings of a report issued by his predecessor that said China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity.

Grappling with the human rights record of powerful 'P5' Security Council member China is one of the thorniest issues facing the new high commissioner since he started in October. Beijing

pressured Turk's predecessor, Michelle Bachelet, not to publish the report, Reuters revealed, and she only did so within a few minutes of the end of her term.

"The report that was issued on 31 August is a very important one and has highlighted very serious human rights concerns," Turk told reporters at a Geneva briefing in his first public comments on the matter since taking office. "I will personally continue engaging with the authorities. I'm very determined to do so," he said, adding that "hope springs eternal."

China, which denies the Xinjiang allegations, has previously indicated that it would close the door to cooperation with the U.N. human rights office after the report's release. A Western-led effort to launch a debate on the Xinjiang report at the Human Rights Council

failed in October amid heavy lobbying against it from China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022