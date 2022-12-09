Strict action against criminals from other states committing crimes in Rajasthan, says CM Gehlot

Police will take strict action against people from neighbouring states who commit crimes in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said. Citing the National Crime Records Bureau's Crime in India Report - 2021, Gehlot said efforts were being made to tarnish the state's image. He added despite Rajasthan's policy of compulsory FIR registration, it recorded about 5 per cent fewer crimes in 2021 compared to 2019 while other states reported higher numbers.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau report published earlier this year, Rajasthan reported the highest number of rape cases in the country in 2021 with an increase of more than 19 per cent from 2020.

Gehlot on Thursday night reviewed the state's law-and-order situation during a meeting with top officials at the police headquarters.

During the meeting, he asserted that strict action would be taken against anti-social elements coming from neighbouring states and committing crimes in Rajasthan. Effective control will also be put on gangsters who run crime rings from jail.

Strict vigil is being kept on anti-social elements who glorify criminals, disturb communal harmony and spread rumours on social media, an official statement quoted Gehlot as saying. He added that an additional 1,000 Home Guard personnel would be made available to the police for effective maintenance of law and order.

The state's Abhay Command Centre is being strengthened to curb crimes and the work of installing 30,000 CCTV cameras would be completed soon, Gehlot said, adding that reception rooms had been set up in almost all police stations. He also warned of strict action against liquor shops that remain open after 8 pm.

The chief minister said 8 pm was the closing time for liquor shops and the rule had to be strictly followed. He said if liquor shops were found open after 8 pm, action would be taken against police officers of the area.

On the worrying increase in fraud related to purchase and sale of land in the state, Gehlot said a high-level committee would be formed under the home secretary, which will submit a report within a month for the effective prevention of such cases.

The chief minister also expressed concern over the trend of protesting with the bodies of accident victims for compensation. He said the government' priority was to punish the guilty and people should also adopt a positive attitude.

