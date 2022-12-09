Russian opposition politician found guilty of discrediting army - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:20 IST
A Russian court on Friday found opposition politician Ilya Yashin guilty of spreading "fake information" about the Russian army, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Prosecutors were seeking a nine-year sentence for Yashin in the case. Sentencing was due later on Friday.
