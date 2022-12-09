Left Menu

SC Collegium approves appointment of 3 Additional Judges as permanent Judges in Kerala HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:44 IST
SC Collegium approves appointment of 3 Additional Judges as permanent Judges in Kerala HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Friday approved the proposal for appointment of three Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the Kerala High Court.

The resolutions of the Collegium, which also comprises Justices S K Kaul and S A Nazeer, were uploaded on the apex court website.

The three Additional Judges whose names have been approved are Justices Abdul Rahim Musaliar Badharudeen, Viju Abraham and Mohammed Nias CP. In another decision, the Collegium resolved to recommend Justice Abhay Ahuja's name as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from March 4, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

