Belgium probes EU parliament aides' in possible Gulf state corruption
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 17:33 IST
- Country:
- France
Belgium has launched an investigation examining possible corruption linked to an un-nammed Gulf state, which has targeted in particular European Union parliamentary assistants, said the Belgian prosecutor.
A statement from the prosecutor added that, as a result of the probe, about 600,000 euros ($633,420.00)in cash had been recovered so far. ($1 = 0.9472 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Gulf
- Belgian
- Belgium
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Union adopts new legislation to strengthen cybersecurity
European Union seeks two WTO panels on China disputes
European Union is providing EUR 540,000 to support fight against cholera in Malawi
European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo, reports AP.
European Union seeks two WTO panels on China disputes