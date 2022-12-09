Left Menu

Russian opposition figure gets 8-1/2 years' jail on 'fake news' charge

Russia passed new legislation after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 that provides for jail terms of up to 15 years for disseminating false information about the military. In his final statement to the court earlier this week, Yashin appealed directly to President Vladimir Putin, describing him as "the person responsible for this slaughter" and asking him to "stop this madness".

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 17:52 IST
Russian opposition figure gets 8-1/2 years' jail on 'fake news' charge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin guilty was sentenced by a court to eight-and-a-half years in prison on Friday on charges of spreading "fake information" about the army.

Yashin was tried over a YouTube video released in April in which he discussed evidence uncovered by Western journalists of Russian atrocities in Bucha, near Kyiv, and cast doubt on the official Moscow version that such reports had been fabricated as a "provocation" against Russia. Russia passed new legislation after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 that provides for jail terms of up to 15 years for disseminating false information about the military.

In his final statement to the court earlier this week, Yashin appealed directly to President Vladimir Putin, describing him as "the person responsible for this slaughter" and asking him to "stop this madness". "Looking at the consequences of this monstrous war, you yourself probably realise what a grave error you committed on Feb. 24. Our army isn't being greeted with flowers. They call us punishers and occupiers. The words 'death' and 'destruction' are now firmly associated with your name," he said.

"You have brought terrible misfortune to the Ukrainian people, who will probably never forgive us." Since the start of the conflict, Russia has moved to quash almost all forms of dissent, with most of its prominent opposition figures either in jail or exile.

Yashin, 39, also urged his supporters to stay cheerful. "Please don't fall into despair and don't forget that this is our country," he said in his final statement. "It is worth fighting for. Be bold, don't give way to evil, and resist."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022