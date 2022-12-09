Left Menu

Woman kidnapped in Hyderabad, kin suspect known person's hand

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 18:22 IST
Woman kidnapped in Hyderabad, kin suspect known person's hand
  • Country:
  • India

A group of unidentified people barged into a house and kidnapped a woman under Adibhatla police station limits on Friday, her parents alleged.

The youngsters armed with sticks entered the house and ransacked it before taking the woman forcibly, they said, adding that the assailants attacked her relatives and neighbours also when they resisted.

The gang damaged some parked vehicles, too, according to CCTV visuals.

''About 50 people went to the first floor and forcibly took away the girl,'' mother of the woman alleged.

She suspected the hand of the person who had proposed to her daughter.

She further alleged that police did not respond in time.

On receiving information, the police reached the scene and began an investigation. Special teams were formed to catch the gang, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022