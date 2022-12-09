Putin: Russia ready for deals on Ukraine, but partners cheated in the past
Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:18 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would likely have to reach agreements regarding Ukraine in the future, but felt betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements.
Putin said Germany and France - which brokered ceasefire agreements in the Belarusian capital Minsk between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 - had betrayed Russia and were now pumping Ukraine with weapons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Vladimir Putin
- Minsk
- France
- Russia
- Putin
- Russian
- Belarusian
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
‘Catastophic’ winter in store for Ukraine, warns UN peacebuilding chief, following Russian strikes on critical infrastructure
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Missiles kill citizens in Kyiv, shut down nuclear plants
Zelenskiy appeals to UN Security Council over Russian strikes on infrastructure
WRAPUP 2-Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores U.N. to punish Russia
World team chess: India edges out France, reaches last four