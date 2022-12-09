Left Menu

UK summons Iranian diplomat to protest execution

Updated: 09-12-2022 19:23 IST
Britain on Friday summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London to protest the execution of Mohsen Shekari, the first such execution over recent anti-government unrest.

"The execution of Mohsen Shekari by the Iranian regime is abhorrent. He is a tragic victim of a legal system in which disproportionate sentences, politically motivated trials and forced confessions are rife," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

"We have made our views clear to the Iranian authorities – Iran must immediately halt executions and end the violence against its own people."

