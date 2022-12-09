Left Menu

Updated: 09-12-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:11 IST
Mumbai man gets 5 years in jail for kissing child, touching her inappropriately
A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a fruit seller to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a 4-year-old girl in suburban Bandra in 2019.

The 24-year-old accused was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 354 A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact ) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Judge SC Jadhav on Thursday.

The girl's mother, in her testimony, told the court the victim had come home crying on the day of the incident.

On being queried about her distress, the child said the accused took her in his lap, kissed her and touched her inappropriately, her mother told court.

A case was then registered at the local police station on her complaint.

