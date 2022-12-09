Left Menu

Odisha: Boy tries to die by suicide after kangaroo court 'punishment'

A 14-year-old boy tried to die by suicide and is fighting for his life after a kangaroo court in Bhubaneswar allegedly made him do sit-ups along with his father and two others, police said on Friday.The incident happened on Thursday in Baramunda in Khandagiri police station area, they said.A meeting was held in the village after two boys passed lewd remarks at a girl.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 22:24 IST
Odisha: Boy tries to die by suicide after kangaroo court 'punishment'
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old boy tried to die by suicide and is fighting for his life after a kangaroo court in Bhubaneswar allegedly made him do sit-ups along with his father and two others, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday in Baramunda in Khandagiri police station area, they said.

A meeting was held in the village after two boys passed lewd remarks at a girl. Their fathers were also called to the meeting and all of them were allegedly made to do sit-ups as a ''punishment'', according to the police complaint.

In a purported video of the incident, the villagers can be heard threatening that they would socially boycott the families of the two boys.

Soon after the incident, one of the two boys tried to kill himself by consuming pesticides. He was rushed to the Capital Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The family of the boy claimed it was a false allegation that they made lewd remarks at the girl.

Police said they have detained two people in connection with the incident and investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022