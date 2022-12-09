Left Menu

34-year-old man on trip to Dooars with friends run over by train

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:09 IST
A 34-year-old man, who came to Dooars on a trip with his friends, was run over by a train in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Friday.

Bablu Laskar, a resident of Rampur Uttarpara, went on a trip to Darjeeling and Dooars with his two friends, they said.

The three friends checked into a hotel in New Mal on Thursday after visiting Darjeeling and Odlabari, they added.

Laskar was out alone on Thursday evening, and when one of his friends called him on his mobile, someone told him that he was run over by a train.

Locals said Laskar was seen talking on the phone and roaming near the railway tracks near the Ghish river.

Police said they have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the incident.

