Left Menu

Peru's foreign ministry summons Mexican ambassador after Castillo asylum talks

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-12-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 01:46 IST
Peru's foreign ministry summons Mexican ambassador after Castillo asylum talks
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Peru's foreign ministry summoned the Mexican ambassador on Friday, saying that it considered that statements made by Mexican leaders constituted "an interference in Peru's internal affairs."

Mexico's foreign minister said on Thursday that officials had started consultations with Peruvian authorities regarding Castillo's request to seek asylum in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022