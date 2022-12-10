Left Menu

Cobra battalion inspector injured in IED blast in J’khand

An inspector of Cobra battalion was injured on Saturday after an improvised explosive device IED went off during an anti-Maoist operation in a forest of Jharkhands West Singhbhum district, police said.

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 10-12-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 16:23 IST
Cobra battalion inspector injured in IED blast in J’khand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An inspector of the Cobra battalion was injured on Saturday after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off during an anti-Maoist operation in a forest of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said. The incident occurred in the forest under the Tonto Police Station limits when a joint team of CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district armed police personnel was conducting the operation, DIG (Kolhan) Ajay Linda said.

"The Cobra battalion inspector has a splinter injury. The anti-Maoist operation is still on," he said. Several IEDs planted by members of banned CPI (Maoist) outfit were recovered from a forest under Goilkera Police Station limits, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022