Woman kidnapped in Hyderabad rescued, 32 arrested: Police

A day after a woman was kidnapped here by a mob, she was safely rescued from the abductors and 32 people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Saturday.

A hunt was on to nab the main accused, who was previously booked on charge of harassing the woman, they said. A group of about 50 people barged into the house of the woman, who is studying Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), and kidnapped her under Adibatla police station limits on Friday.

The woman was forcibly taken away in a car, reportedly before her engagement, even as her mother suspected the hand of one man who had proposed to her daughter earlier.

''Police swung into action immediately after the incident and rescued the woman within six hours (of the incident). She also attended her examination today. So far, 32 accused have been arrested. No one will be spared from stringent legal action,'' police said.

A police official said, so far 32 accused were identified and all of them were arrested. They had fled to different places after the crime and Police teams nabbed them on Friday and Saturday, he said.

Based on a complaint, a case on charge of attempt to murder, kidnap, rioting and other relevant IPC sections was registered in connection with the incident, he said adding police also seized two four-wheelers used in the crime.

The main accused is still at large and a hunt is on to nab him, the official said.

Earlier, a case was registered against the main accused after a complaint was filed against him for harassing the woman by sending her messages, the official said.

On reports that the prime accused had married the woman, the official said they did not get any such information. Another police official said: ''It is a kidnapping case. She has been rescued and she is safe. We are further investigating.'' The youngsters armed with sticks entered the house and ransacked it before taking the woman forcibly, police said, adding that the assailants attacked her father, relatives and neighbours when they resisted.

The accused had also damaged some parked vehicles, according to CCTV visuals.

