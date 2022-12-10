Left Menu

SC grants anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Videos India head Aparna Purohit in FIRs lodged over the web series Tandav. It had said they may seek bail from courts concerned in the FIRs lodged in connection with the web series.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 19:44 IST
SC grants anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit in FIRs lodged over the web series ''Tandav''. A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh granted the relief after noting that Purohit has been cooperating in the investigation.

''In view of the statement made, we confirm the interim order and direct that in the event of the appellant Aparna Purohit being arrested, she shall be released on bail by the arresting officer/trial court on terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court,'' it said.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that Purohit is cooperating in the investigation.

The top court had earlier on March 5, 2021, granted interim protection from arrest to Purohit.

She has been accused of inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, Hindu deities and an adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the web series. Earlier, the apex court, on January 27, 2021, had declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Ali Abbas Zafar, director of the web series; Purohit; producer Himanshu Mehra; the show's writer Gaurav Solanki and actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It had said they may seek bail from courts concerned in the FIRs lodged in connection with the web series. Purohit appealed to the top court against the Allahabad High Court's order declining anticipatory bail to her saying she had not been vigilant and has acted irresponsibly making her open to criminal prosecution in permitting streaming of a movie which is against the fundamental rights of the majority of citizens of this country.

On January 19, 2021, an FIR was lodged on the complaint of Balbir Azad of Raunija village under Rabupura police station of Greater Noida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022