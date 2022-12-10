Bag carrying cash, jewellery stolen from marriage function

An unknown person stole a bag containing Rs 3 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 15 lakhs from a marriage function being held in a banquet hall on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) here, police said on Saturday.

The man was captured on a CCTV camera while he was taking off in a car.

The incident took place at The Ananta Banquet Hall at SPR, sector 72 on Friday late night. ''I had put the bag on the sofa to be photographed. After a few minutes, it was missing. It contained cash, jewellery and mobile. We searched for the bag but could not be found anywhere and finally police was called,'' as Rajbala said in her complaint.

A police team along with the crime unit team reached the spot and checked the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the banquet hall. Police tried to find the accused by tracing the location of the mobile which was kept in the bag. The bag's location was pinpointed to Rajiv Chowk, but the accused managed to flee before police reached there. An FIR has been registered against the unknown accused under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC at Badshahpur police station on Saturday.

''FIR has been registered and we are conducting raids to nab the accused. The accused will be arrested soon,'' said inspector Madan Singh, SHO of Badshahpur police station.

