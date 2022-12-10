JeM commander Ashiq Nengroo's house demolished in J-K's Pulwama

The residence of Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Ashiq Nengroo was demolished by the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

Nengroo is a wanted JeM commander and an accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The two-storey house in Rajpora's New Colony had come up on state land, officials claimed, adding that it was demolished by the district administration in the presence of the police.

In April this year, the central government declared Nengroo as a ''designated terrorist'' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a notification, the Union Home ministry said Nengroo has been involved in the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and has also been responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the Union Territory.

He is running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and is now ''engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir'', remote controlled from Pakistan, the ministry had said.

A police spokesperson said the Pulwama district administration retrieved one Kanal of state land which was under Nengroo's illegal occupation.

''The said terrorist had raised the two-storied concrete structure on the said land a few years ago when he was an active terrorist associate in the area and had illegally occupied the said land by force,'' the spokesperson added. He said Nengroo is involved in many terror crimes and is presently managing his terrorist activities across the border. ''Although the said structure was impounded in a case registered against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act as proceeds of terrorism by Pulwama Police, the district administration and police demolished the said two-storied structure and retrieved the illegally occupied land from the encroacher,'' the official said. Meanwhile, militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) opposed the demolition of the house and threatened officials and police personnel with dire consequences.

Police officials, however, sought to downplay the threats issued by TRF, a shadow outfit of the JeM, saying this was a desperate attempt by terrorists who had been cornered.

