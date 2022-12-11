Left Menu

India opt to field against Australia in second women's T20 International

11-12-2022
India opt to field against Australia in second women's T20 International

India opted to field against Australia in the second women's T20 International here on Sunday.

India named an unchanged playing eleven while Australia replaced Jess Jonassen, who is out of the series with injury, and Grace Harris with debutants Heather Graham and Phoebe Litchfield.

The Teams: Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (captain), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

