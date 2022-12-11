Left Menu

Mumbai: Man wanted in 1992 riot case apprehended from Malad

The Mumbai police have arrested a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with a riot case of 1992, an official said on Sunday. Based on technical inputs, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused from Dindoshi bus depot in the western suburb of Malad on Friday, the official said.The accused was wanted in a case of rioting that occurred in the jurisdiction of Dindoshi police in 1992, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 18:54 IST
Mumbai: Man wanted in 1992 riot case apprehended from Malad
The Mumbai police have arrested a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with a riot case of 1992, an official said on Sunday. Based on technical inputs, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused from Dindoshi bus depot in the western suburb of Malad on Friday, the official said.

The accused was wanted in a case of rioting that occurred in the jurisdiction of Dindoshi police in 1992, he said. The police had named nine accused in the first information report (FIR) registered at the time and filed a chargesheet. Two of the accused were acquitted and one had died, the official said. The remaining six accused did not appear before the court and were declared absconding and a warrant was issued against them in 2004, he said.

The arrested accused had been living in various places in the suburbs by changing his identity for the last 18 years, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

