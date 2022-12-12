Left Menu

Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Tawang sector; minor injuries on both sides

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at a location along the Line of Actual Control LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, military sources said on Monday.They said the Indian troops resolutely confronted the Chinese PLA soldiers.On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:09 IST
Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Tawang sector; minor injuries on both sides
  • Country:
  • India

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at a location along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, military sources said on Monday.

They said the Indian troops resolutely confronted the Chinese PLA soldiers.

''On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,'' said a source.

The sources said both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

''As a follow up to the incident, our Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his (Chinese) counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,'' the source said.

''In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006,'' the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022