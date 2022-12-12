U.S. 'deeply troubled' after Reuters report of military killing children

The United States is deeply troubled by a Reuters report that the Nigerian army killed children in its fight against insurgents and had raised the allegations with the Nigerian government, a state department spokesperson said on Monday.

Nigerian military leaders told Reuters the army has never targeted children for killing. They said the reporting in the article is an insult to Nigerians and part of a foreign effort to undermine the country's fight against the insurgents.

