Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday, December 12:

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:51 IST
Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday, December 12: * HC asked the petitioners who have challenged the Centre's short-term military recruitment scheme Agnipath as to which of their rights have been violated and said it was voluntary and those having any problem should not join the armed forces under it.

* HC sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on the bail pleas of two accused in a money laundering case in which Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is also facing prosecution.

* HC sought response of the Delhi Police to a plea by Leena Paulose, the wife of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, seeking bail in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

* HC directed the authorities to ensure compliance with the law prohibiting manufacture, sale and distribution of e-cigarettes. * HC reserved its verdict on a public interest litigation seeking creation of a body which is independent of political executive to implement the law to regulate foreign contributions.

* HC reserved its order on the bail plea by United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 riots.

* HC has directed the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) to relocate several 'tehbazari' shops (small roadside kiosks) situated at Bhagwati Market in Karol Bagh to another proposed site after de-sealing them.

