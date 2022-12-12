Left Menu

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:59 IST
Man held, 2 women booked for cutting cake on car, dancing on road during birthday celebration
A man has been arrested while an FIR has been registered against two women for allegedly dancing on an elevated road in Kaushambi area during a birthday celebration and cutting cake on the bonnet of their car parked there, police said here on Monday.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, an FIR was registered at Kaushambi police station under IPC section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 341 (wrongful restrain), SHO Prabhat Dixit told PTI.

Vishal Srivastav, a resident of Khoda municipality, allegedly celebrated his wife's birthday on the elevated road with her friend. The car had a Delhi registration number. He was arrested on Sunday night, police said.

According to police, the trio started their celebration from UP Gate and concluded it at the termination point of the road in the Rajnagar extension area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

