U.S. special counsel subpoenas Georgia's secretary of state -report

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 00:12 IST
Special counsel Jack Smith has issued a subpoena to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to appear before a grand jury, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a copy of the summons it obtained.

A representative for Raffensperger declined to comment to the Post. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

