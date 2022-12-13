U.S. special counsel subpoenas Georgia's secretary of state -report
Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 00:12 IST
Special counsel Jack Smith has issued a subpoena to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to appear before a grand jury, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a copy of the summons it obtained.
A representative for Raffensperger declined to comment to the Post. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
