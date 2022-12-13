Left Menu

Six New Zealand parliamentarians to retire at 2023 election

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that six members of parliament will retire ahead of the 2023 election including Associate Foreign Minister Aupito William Sio. Sio played a key role in New Zealand's engagement in the Pacific through participating in regional meetings and was involved in the country's COVID-19 response.

Sio played a key role in New Zealand's engagement in the Pacific through participating in regional meetings and was involved in the country's COVID-19 response. The other retiring members include Ministers of Parliament Poto Williams and David Clark along with Members of Parliament Jamie Strange, Marja Lubeck and Paul Eagle.

"I want to thank them personally for their work and for being part of our team. They have all made an important contribution to Government and the lives of New Zealanders," Ardern said in statement.

