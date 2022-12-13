Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul hotel attack -group on Telegram

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 02:27 IST
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul hotel attack -group on Telegram

Islamic State claimed on Monday responsibility for an attack on a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals, the group said on its channel on Telegram.

Armed men opened fire on Monday inside the hotel, and at least three gunmen were killed by security forces. Kabul's Emergency Hospital, run by an Italian non-profit, reported receiving 21 casualties - 18 injured and three dead on arrival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global
3
UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern regions

UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern r...

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022