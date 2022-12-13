Left Menu

Rare gunfight kills six, including two police officers, in rural Australia

Six people, including two police officers, were killed in a gunfight at a remote property in Australia's Queensland state, authorities said on Tuesday, after police visited a home there to investigate a missing person report. When four officers arrived about 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the property in Wieambilla, about 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Queensland's capital, Brisbane, two armed people opened fire and killed two of them, police said, without identifying the suspects.

Reuters | Queensland | Updated: 13-12-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 11:57 IST
Rare gunfight kills six, including two police officers, in rural Australia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Six people, including two police officers, were killed in a gunfight at a remote property in Australia's Queensland state, authorities said on Tuesday, after police visited a home there to investigate a missing person report.

When four officers arrived about 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the property in Wieambilla, about 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Queensland's capital, Brisbane, two armed people opened fire and killed two of them, police said, without identifying the suspects. Police said there was then a "siege" at the house, without elaborating. Police said 16 specialist officers responded and, in a gun battle about 10:30 p.m., killed a 46-year-old man from Kewarra Beach, about 1,500km northwest of the property; and a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both from Wieambilla.

The slain police officers were Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, police said. The gunfire also killed a 58-year-old neighbour, police said, without providing the person's name. Two other officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Arnold and McCrow had gone to the home after a missing person report was filed in New South Wales for a person thought to be at the property. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as a "terrible and a heartbreaking day".

Gun crime is relatively rare in Australia, which implemented some of the world's toughest gun laws after a gunman killed 35 people in April 1996 at a cafe and tourist site at the former colonial prison of Port Arthur in the island state of Tasmania. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the shooting was the largest loss of life in a single incident the state police have suffered in recent times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
3
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030; Mexican state brings back mask mandate as COVID numbers rise and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vacc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022