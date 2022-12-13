Left Menu

France's Macron: discussion on modalities over removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear site

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:14 IST
France's Macron: discussion on modalities over removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear site
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that there was an agreement on removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and that talks were underway on the modalities around this.

"We managed to protect Chornobyl and our goal is to protect Zaporizhzhia. The coming weeks will be crucial," Macron said, as he arrived to attend an international conference France is hosting an international conference in Paris to provide urgent aid to help Ukraine get through freezing winter temperatures as Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022