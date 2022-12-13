France's Macron: discussion on modalities over removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear site
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that there was an agreement on removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and that talks were underway on the modalities around this.
"We managed to protect Chornobyl and our goal is to protect Zaporizhzhia. The coming weeks will be crucial," Macron said, as he arrived to attend an international conference France is hosting an international conference in Paris to provide urgent aid to help Ukraine get through freezing winter temperatures as Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across the country.
