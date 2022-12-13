Bihar man held for making `threat calls' to Sharad Pawar's residence
Soni had been allegedly calling Pawars bungalow,Silver Oak, for the last three-four months.He allegedly used obscene language and on some occasions told the constable on duty Mumbai Aake Desi Katte Se Uda Doonga will come to Mumbai and shoot with a country-made gun, said the official.Police traced his identity from his mobile number and warned him.
- Country:
- India
A man has been arrested from Bihar for repeatedly making threat calls at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, police said on Tuesday.
N Soni (45) was arrested by a Mumbai police team in Patna and was being brought here, said an official of Gamdevi police station. Soni had been allegedly calling Pawar's bungalow,`Silver Oak', for the last three-four months.
He allegedly used obscene language and on some occasions told the constable on duty "Mumbai Aake Desi Katte Se Uda Doonga" (will come to Mumbai and shoot with a country-made gun), said the official.
Police traced his identity from his mobile number and warned him. But he kept making calls, so a First Information Report was finally registered on Monday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 294 (obscene act) and 506-II (criminal intimidation), the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Visakhapatnam: Eastern Naval Command conducts full dress rehearsal with Air show for Navy Day
Patnaik meets Kulta, Bhulia Samaj members ahead of Padampur by-poll
Union Minister RK Singh inaugurates 'Doctor Apke Dwar' project in Bihar
Maithili Thakur made brand ambassador of Bihar khadi, handicraft
Bihar to launch action plan for tackling rising air pollution