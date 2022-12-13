Left Menu

Potential for spread of terror through social media higher than ever: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:13 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The potential for spread of terror through the use of social media is higher than ever, posing a threat to sovereignty and integrity of the country, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He also said cyberspace is virtual, borderless and offers complete anonymity.

''With a borderless cyberspace coupled with the possibility of instant communication and anonymity, the potential for spread of terror through the use of social media is higher than ever, posing a threat to sovereignty and integrity of the country,'' he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister of state for home said terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border and global terrorist groups and some foreign agencies inimical to India have been making efforts to radicalise people and spread terrorism through use of social media platforms, internet etc.

''The law enforcement agencies keep a close watch on activities on the social media platforms and take suitable action as per the legal provisions. Further, the government under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, blocks unlawful and malicious online content including social media account, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India,'' he said.

Rai said for effective and prompt investigation and prosecution of offences relating to cyber terrorism, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act 2008 was amended in 2019 to include Section 66F of Information Technology Act, 2000 in its Schedule.

