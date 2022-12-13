Left Menu

Roma teenager dies in Greece after police shooting

A 16-year old Roma boy died in hospital on Tuesday after being shot by police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki after allegedly filling up a truck with fuel and then driving off, state TV ERT said.

13-12-2022
A 16-year old Roma boy died in hospital on Tuesday after being shot by police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki after allegedly filling up a truck with fuel and then driving off, state TV ERT said. The police shooting of the teenager on Dec. 5 has led to violent protests by Roma groups and other demonstrators across the country.

Police said they had chased the boy after he drove away from the petrol station. Doctors had said he was being treated in a hospital for head injuries caused by a shotgun blast. "Despite the tireless efforts of the medical and nursing staff, the patient died at 1010 a.m (0810 GMT) today," the hospital said in a statement.

At least one police officer has been arrested over the case and an investigation has been launched into the incident. "I am expressing my deep sorrow and support to his family," Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos tweeted on Tuesday. Roma are Europe's largest ethnic minority, with up to 12 million living across the continent, most of them in Central and Eastern Europe. Tens of thousands live in Greece, most of them in conditions below the poverty line.

