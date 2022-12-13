16 lakh cyber crime incidents reported since 2020, says govt

Over 16 lakh cybercrime incidents have been reported in the country in the last three years following which more than 32,000 FIRs were registered, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the 'National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal' (www.cybercrime.gov.in) allows easy reporting of all types of cyber crimes and the incidents reported on this portal are routed automatically to the respective State and UT law enforcement agency for further handling as per the provisions of law.

''As per the data maintained, more than 16 lakh cybercrime incidents have been reported and more than 32,000 FIRs have been registered from January 1, 2020, to December 7, 2022,'' he said replying to a written question.

The minister said, the 'Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System' has been launched for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by fraudsters.

So far, financial fraud transactions amounting to more than Rs 180 crore have been saved. A toll-free Helpline number '1930' has been operationalised to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaint, he said.