Left Menu

TN man kills 5 family members, self

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:50 IST
TN man kills 5 family members, self
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his wife and four children, including two teenage daughters and ended his life at his house in Chengam taluk in the district, police said Tuesday.

Another daughter, aged about 9, who was admitted to the government hospital here with cut injuries initially, has been referred to the Government Hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment.

The man, identified as Palanisamy, 45, was a farm labourer from Oranthavadi village near Chengam in the district.

Though the exact cause of the incident is not known, police said they suspected a dispute in the family to have led to the tragedy.

The incident came to light when the neighbours became suspicious and informed the police today.

Palanisamy was found hanging from the roof while his 37-year-old wife, three daughters and a son were found dead. Another girl child, aged about 9, was rushed to the GH, said a senior police official.

An enquiry is on to ascertain the motive behind the ghastly killings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022