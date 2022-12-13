Left Menu

Staff at UK's busiest container port Felixstowe accept 2023 pay offer

Staff at UK's busiest container port Felixstowe accept 2023 pay offer
Workers at Britain's busiest container port Felixstowe have voted to accept a pay offer for 2023, operator Hutchison Ports said on Tuesday. The workers at the port in eastern England, who have held several days of strikes in a dispute over pay, have voted to accept a pay deal of 8.5% plus 1,000 pounds from Jan. 1 next year, the company said.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement on the 2023 pay deal," Robert Ashton, Chief Operating Officer at the Port of Felixstowe, said in a statement. "This is the earliest we have concluded an annual pay review and it provides welcome certainty and stability at a time when our employees, like everyone else, are facing an increase in the cost of living."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

