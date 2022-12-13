Left Menu

GoC Major General Neeraj Gosain, DGP Dilbag Singh discuss security situation in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:57 IST
GoC Major General Neeraj Gosain, DGP Dilbag Singh discuss security situation in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 26 Infantry Division Major General Neeraj Gosain on Tuesday called on Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and discussed the security scenario in Jammu and its peripheries, officials said.

The GOC, who met the DGP at the police headquarters here, discussed in detail the countermeasures being taken to foil the new designs adopted by Pakistan that include dropping of arms, ammunition and drugs through drones to disrupt the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The DGP appreciated the bond between the Army, police and paramilitary forces, which, he said, has contributed immensely in wiping out the ill intentions of Pakistan and its terror associates, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022