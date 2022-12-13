Nine policemen suspended after suspect dies in police custody in UP

Nine policemen were suspended on Tuesday after a suspect died in police custody in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Balwant Singh (27), a resident of Saraiyya Lalpur village, they said.

Singh’s family has accused the police of torturing him, which led to his death. However, they have not given any written complaint against the policemen, an official requesting anonymity said.

Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Dehat, Suniti said motorcycle-borne criminals had robbed a jeweller, Chandrabhan Singh Senger, a resident of Saraiyya Lalpur village, of gold ornaments and cash after throwing chilli powder in his eyes on December 6.

Policemen at Shvli police station and the SOG who were tasked to crack the case had arrested three persons -- Avinash Kushwaha, Suraj and Shiva alias Kallu, she said.

The trio had revealed the name of Balwant Singh, she added.

The SP claimed that on getting information, Balwant Singh himself walked to the police station on Monday for recording his statement.

During interrogation, he complained of chest pain and was taken to a hospital and he breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday, Suniti said.

It has been decided that the post-mortem of the deceased would be performed by a panel of doctors and the entire process would be videographed, the SP said.

“Nine policemen including SHO of Shivli police station Rajesh Singh, Sub-Inspector Prashant Gautam, who was SOG chief, two SIs Gyan Prakash Pandey and Sampat Singh, four head constables Sonu Yadav, Anoop Kumar, Durgesh Kumar and Vinod Kumar and one constable Jai Kumar have been suspended,” Suniti told PTI.

Action has been taken so the policemen are not able to influence the inquiry, which has to be completed in a free and fair manner, she added.

“The inquiry into the matter is going on and further action would be initiated in accordance with the findings,” the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)