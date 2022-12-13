Left Menu

Belarus puts southern military unit on alert in large-scale readiness exercise

13-12-2022
Belarus has put one of its southern military units in a state of alert as part of surprise drills to test the combat readiness of its troops, the secretary of Belarus's Security Council said on Tuesday.

"The inspections will be of a wide-ranging nature and carried out unannounced by the leadership of the armed forces," Alexander Volfovich said in a video statement posted by the Defence Ministry.

The snap military inspection is the latest in a burst of exercises and other military activity that have prompted concern from neighbouring Ukraine.

