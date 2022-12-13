Left Menu

Teenage girl raped by father’s friend in UP

After 10 days had passed, the woman asked him to send her daughter back, the accused said he had married her, they said.Superintendent of Police Dehat Suraj Rai told PTI that the woman has filed a complaint against the man for raping her daughter by taking her hostage.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:48 IST
A minor girl was allegedly raped by her father's friend in the Dehat Kotwali area here, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police alleging that the man took her daughter to his house on the pretext of helping his ailing wife and raped her there, they said.

The woman, in her complaint, said the accused was a friend of her husband and frequently visited their home, police said.

A few days ago, the man came to their house again and took the 17-year-old girl with him so that she will take care of his ailing wife. After 10 days had passed, the woman asked him to send her daughter back, the accused said he had married her, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai told PTI that the woman has filed a complaint against the man for raping her daughter by taking her hostage. The man's wife has also been named in the complaint, he added.

Following the woman’s complaint, the accused was arrested and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him, the SP said.

