Murder case registered against Jaipur judge after employee's suspected suicide

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:58 IST
A case of murder has been registered against a judge of a local court here based on the complaint of the family members of his employee who died after allegedly setting himself ablaze, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered on Sunday against KS Chalana, a judge in the NDPS Court in Jaipur, in connection with the death of Subhash Mehra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bhankrota) Anil Kumar Sharma.

Mehra, who was working at the judge's Kamla Nehru Nagar residence on November 10, allegedly set himself ablaze on the roof by pouring inflammable fluid on himself. He died in hospital while undergoing treatment, Sharma said. Following his death, Mehra's family members and the Judicial Employees' Union started an agitation, alleging that he was killed and demanded a murder case against the judge. The union also demanded proper compensation to the family members, Sharma said and added that the agitation was still going on.

