Four cops suspended for assaulting lawyer in Goa

Four police personnel were suspended for allegedly assaulting a lawyer outside the residence of his client in Porvorim in North Goa, an official said on Tuesday. The action was taken after lawyers staged protests at Porvorim police station over the incident which occurred on Sunday and demanded action against the police personnel. The victim lawyer had gone to meet his client in Porvorim near Panaji to discuss a civil dispute case, when he was attacked, as per the First Information Report (FIR). The suspended police personnel included a head constable and three constables. The assault case is investigated by the crime branch.

