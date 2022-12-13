Left Menu

Four cops suspended for assaulting lawyer in Goa

Four police personnel were suspended for allegedly assaulting a lawyer outside the residence of his client in Porvorim in North Goa, an official said on Tuesday. The victim lawyer had gone to meet his client in Porvorim near Panaji to discuss a civil dispute case, when he was attacked, as per the First Information Report FIR.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:27 IST
Four cops suspended for assaulting lawyer in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

Four police personnel were suspended for allegedly assaulting a lawyer outside the residence of his client in Porvorim in North Goa, an official said on Tuesday. The action was taken after lawyers staged protests at Porvorim police station over the incident which occurred on Sunday and demanded action against the police personnel. The victim lawyer had gone to meet his client in Porvorim near Panaji to discuss a civil dispute case, when he was attacked, as per the First Information Report (FIR). The suspended police personnel included a head constable and three constables. The assault case is investigated by the crime branch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022