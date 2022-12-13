Left Menu

UP man held for taking objectionable pictures of girl

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking objectionable pictures of a teenage girl in the Unjh area here, police said.

The man (19) had taken a picture of the girl (15) while she had gone to relieve herself in a field, they said, adding he later shared the photograph on social media.

An FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint by the girl's brother, Station House Officer Brijesh Kumar Maurya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

