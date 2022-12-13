HC rejects bail plea of ex-Andaman chief secy in rape case

The Port Blair circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain in connection with the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman. The bench of Justice Bibhas Ranjan De and Justice Rajasekhar Mantha rejected the bail plea after hearing arguments of the lawyers of the rape survivor and the arrested officer.

A division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury had heard the bail plea of Narain on Thursday and placed the matter before the circuit bench at Port Blair.

Narain was arrested along with Labour Commissioner RL Rishi and businessman Sandeep Singh alias Rinku. Rishi was also accused of raping the woman while Singh's name was mentioned in the FIR as an accomplice in the crime.

The FIR was registered on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. The government suspended him on October 17 with immediate effect.

The woman claimed in the FIR that as her father and stepmother did not take care of her financial needs, she needed a job and was introduced by some people to the labour commissioner as he was close to the then chief secretary.

The woman alleged that she was lured to the chief secretary's home with the promise of a government job, and then raped there on April 14 and May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)