Left Menu

HC rejects bail plea of ex-Andaman chief secy in rape case

Rishi was also accused of raping the woman while Singhs name was mentioned in the FIR as an accomplice in the crime.The FIR was registered on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:08 IST
HC rejects bail plea of ex-Andaman chief secy in rape case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Port Blair circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain in connection with the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman. The bench of Justice Bibhas Ranjan De and Justice Rajasekhar Mantha rejected the bail plea after hearing arguments of the lawyers of the rape survivor and the arrested officer.

A division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury had heard the bail plea of Narain on Thursday and placed the matter before the circuit bench at Port Blair.

Narain was arrested along with Labour Commissioner RL Rishi and businessman Sandeep Singh alias Rinku. Rishi was also accused of raping the woman while Singh's name was mentioned in the FIR as an accomplice in the crime.

The FIR was registered on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. The government suspended him on October 17 with immediate effect.

The woman claimed in the FIR that as her father and stepmother did not take care of her financial needs, she needed a job and was introduced by some people to the labour commissioner as he was close to the then chief secretary.

The woman alleged that she was lured to the chief secretary's home with the promise of a government job, and then raped there on April 14 and May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022