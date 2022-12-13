EU countries need more time to agree on gas price cap, German minister says
Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 23:51 IST
European Union countries need more time to reach an agreement on a price cap for gas, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.
"We have made progress, but we are not done yet. Not all questions could be answered today," Habeck said after an hours-long meeting with fellow EU ministers.
