Nitish gives appointment letters to 454 new recruits in Bihar govt

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handed over appointment letters to 454 newly-recruited officials in nine departments of his government.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-12-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 09:14 IST
Nitish gives appointment letters to 454 new recruits in Bihar govt
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handed over appointment letters to 454 newly-recruited officials in nine departments of his government.

Speaking at the function on Tuesday, he said the process of filling up the pending vacancies in the state government will be expedited.

''We have increased the representation of women in every department. The increased presence of women in the state's police force has not only empowered them but also made the constabulary more efficient and effective. The total strength of women in the state police is around 29,000, which is the highest in the country,'' Kumar said He said the state government is working for the development of all the sections of the society.

Among the new recruits, 134 were of the Food and Consumer Protection Department, 119 of the Rural Development, 61 of the Revenue and Land Reforms and 52 of the Home Department.

They were recruited through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

