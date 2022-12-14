Left Menu

Kyiv mayor says blasts hit city centre, emergency services dispatched

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that blasts hit the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district early on Wednesday. "Emergency services dispatched," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later". (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-12-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 10:18 IST
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that blasts hit the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district early on Wednesday.

"Emergency services dispatched," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later".

