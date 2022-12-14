Left Menu

UP: Father, son electrocuted while irrigating fields

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. The matter is being investigated, the CO added.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:27 IST
UP: Father, son electrocuted while irrigating fields
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer and his son were electrocuted when they came in contact with an electrified fence while irrigating their fields in Antu area here Wednesday, police said.

Circle Office (CO) Subodh Gautam said, ''One Ramnarayan (60), a resident of Dandwa village along with his son Shivakant (22) were irrigating their fields when they came in contact with an electrified fence.'' ''The duo were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. The matter is being investigated,'' the CO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022