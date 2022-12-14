President Murmu launches EV-Yatra Portal on National Energy Conservation Day

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu presented the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards and National Painting Competition prizes in New Delhi today (December 14, 2022) on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day. She also launched 'EV-Yatra Portal' on the occasion. 'EV-Yatra Portal' has been developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that it is a top priority for all of us to ensure that future generations breathe in a pollution free environment, progress well, and live healthy lives. Breathing in clean air is a basic human right. By protecting the environment, we can protect many human rights.

The President said that while facing the challenges of climate change and global warming, energy conservation is a global as well as national priority. Although India's per capita carbon emissions and greenhouse gases emissions are less than one-third of the world average, India as a responsible country is contributing significantly in environment protection.

The President said that India, in COP-26, had given the message of 'Lifestyle For Environment' i.e. LiFE, urging the world community to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle. In Indian culture and tradition, our lifestyle has always been consistent with the message of LiFE. Respecting nature, not wasting natural resources and taking measures to enhance natural wealth are an integral part of such a lifestyle. She said that India is making efforts to move the entire world community towards adoption of such a lifestyle.

Referring to India's Presidency of G-20, the President said that G-20 countries contribute 85 per cent to the world's total GDP and 75 per cent to international trade. In addition, 60 percent of the world's population also resides in the G-20 countries. She said that India, during its Presidency, has adopted the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', according to the ideal of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and we are also disseminating it on the world stage.

The President appreciated all the award winners, especially children. She also commended the winners of the National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards for their innovative thinking and methodology. She said that their innovations should be widely used, so that more and more people could get inspired and develop new methods for environmental protection. She urged all to take a resolution that whatever we do would always be in favour of nature, never against nature. She said that human welfare lies in maintaining the balance between nature and development.

