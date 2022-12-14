Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv's air defence systems shoot down 10 Russian drones

Kyiv's air defence systems shot down 10 Russian drones on Wednesday, the city's mayor said, while the United States is close to finalising plans to send its Patriot air defence system to Ukraine in a potentially pivotal move in the conflict. CONFLICT

* Two administrative buildings in Ukraine's capital Kyiv were damaged on Wednesday in a drone attack, the city's administration said, adding that there was still no information about potential injuries or fatalities. * Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones and that there were explosions in the central Shevchenkivskyi district.

* Ukrainians leaving Bakhmut this week described almost constant Russian shelling that had forced residents to shelter in basements and sleep in the bitter cold. Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield report.

* Russia's close ally Belarus announced a snap military inspection including increased combat readiness in the south of the country, the latest in a burst of exercises that have prompted concern from neighbouring Ukraine. * The Kremlin said it had not received any proposals about a "Christmas ceasefire" in Ukraine. Earlier this week President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called earlier this week on Russia to start withdrawing its troops from his country by Christmas.

DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY/AID * An announcement on U.S. plans to provide the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine could be made as soon as this week, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

* The Kremlin said on Wednesday Patriot missile defence systems would be a legitimate target for Russian strikes against Ukraine, should the United States authorise them to be delivered to support Kyiv. * In Paris, about 70 countries and institutions pledged just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to help maintain Ukraine's water, food, energy, health and transportation in face of Russia's attacks, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

* They also promised energy-efficient LED bulbs to ease power shortfalls and help Ukraine get through freezing winter months as Russia pounds the country's infrastructure. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said environmental harm from Russia's war would affect millions of people for years.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported. * Arms supplies from Italy to Ukraine would stop as soon as peace talks on ending the Russian invasion began, the Italian defence minister told parliament, as lawmakers endorsed a government decision to extend military aid throughout 2023.

* Russia dismissed a peace proposal from Zelenskiy that would involve a pullout of Russian troops, saying Kyiv needed to accept new territorial "realities".

